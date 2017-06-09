Dodgers notes: Justin Turner returns ...

Dodgers notes: Justin Turner returns from DL to boost 'sporadic' offense

LOS ANGELES Justin Turner returned from the disabled list on Friday, aware that there are some limits on what he can do. "Obviously, I have to be a little smarter than normal," the Dodgers third baseman joked after missing 19 games with a hamstring injury.

