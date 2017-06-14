Dodgers Notes: Julio Urias placed on ...

Dodgers Notes: Julio Urias placed on DL with sore shoulder, headed for MRI

CLEVELAND All of the Dodgers' concern and creativity could not totally protect 20-year-old left-hander Julio Urias from the dangers of throwing a baseball for a living. Urias was placed on the disabled list by Triple-A Oklahoma City after complaining of shoulder discomfort during his most recent start for the OKC Dodgers.

