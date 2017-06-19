Dodgers Notes: Josh Fields heads to Triple-A as Sergio Romo returns to bullpen
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said a demotion to Triple-A Oklahoma City will allow him to 'reset' and 'give him a breather.' During last week's six-game trip to Cleveland and Cincinnati, the Dodgers' relief corps which started the trip with the lowest ERA in the National League had an 8.20 ERA, a 1.61 WHIP and seven home runs allowed in the six games.
