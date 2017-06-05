Dodgers honor their past at Old-Timers' Game
Tom Lasorda hugged Joe Torre, Steve Garvey visited with Justin Turner and Orel Hershiser flipped a ball to first base behind his back. Old-Timers' Day at Dodger Stadium spanned the decades Saturday afternoon, bringing names from Brooklyn to Los Angeles to hit, pitch, cheer and reminisce.
