Dodgers & Angels Fans Fight In Bleachers During Freeway Series Showdown
The Los Angeles Angels and Los Angeles Dodgers are squaring off on the field this week as the Freeway Series is underway at Dodger Stadium . Unfortunately, on Tuesday night, a number Angels and Dodgers fans lost their collective cools and engaged in fisticuffs in the outfield bleachers.
Los Angeles Dodgers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dodgers claim Chris Heston & Mike Freeman off w...
|May '17
|RealPharts
|2
|Joe Davis replaces Vin Scully in Dodgers broadc...
|Apr '17
|EyePhaart
|2
|Dodgers sign outfielder Franklin Gutierrez
|Feb '17
|SignPhartc
|2
|Bryce Harper and Clayton Kershaw (Jun '16)
|Jan '17
|LARRY KNAPP
|2
|Dodgers 2017 salary arbitration overview & date...
|Jan '17
|LARRY KNAPP
|1
|Mariners Could Strengthen Rotation With LHP Sco... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|johnnyj
|1
|Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Johnnyj
|1
