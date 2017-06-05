Dodgers add Fabio Castillo to 40-man ...

Dodgers add Fabio Castillo to 40-man roster

Castillo was added to the 40-man roster and optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City, for whom he started the second game of a doubleheader on Wednesday night. Castillo, 28, pitched part of his 2016 with Hanwha of the Korean Baseball Organization.

