Dodgers add Fabio Castillo to 40-man roster
Castillo was added to the 40-man roster and optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City, for whom he started the second game of a doubleheader on Wednesday night. Castillo, 28, pitched part of his 2016 with Hanwha of the Korean Baseball Organization.
