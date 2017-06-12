Did Dodgers OF Yasiel Puig flip the middle finger to Tribe fans after a second-inning home run? Yep

Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig homered in the top of the second inning Tuesday off Cleveland Indians starter Trevor Bauer and appeared to direct an obscene gesture toward fans seated in the nearby dugout suites after he rounded the bases. Puig, who has a history of questionable behavior for the Dodgers, homered to right center field off Bauer to give his team a 2-0 lead.

