Did Dodgers OF Yasiel Puig flip the m...

Did Dodgers OF Yasiel Puig flip the middle finger to Tribe fans after a second-inning home run? Yep

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland.com

Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig homered in the top of the second inning Tuesday off Cleveland Indians starter Trevor Bauer and appeared to direct an obscene gesture toward fans seated in the nearby dugout suites after he rounded the bases. Puig, who has a history of questionable behavior for the Dodgers, homered to right center field off Bauer to give his team a 2-0 lead.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Dodgers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dodgers claim Chris Heston & Mike Freeman off w... May 27 RealPharts 2
News Joe Davis replaces Vin Scully in Dodgers broadc... Apr '17 EyePhaart 2
News Dodgers sign outfielder Franklin Gutierrez Feb '17 SignPhartc 2
Bryce Harper and Clayton Kershaw (Jun '16) Jan '17 LARRY KNAPP 2
News Dodgers 2017 salary arbitration overview & date... Jan '17 LARRY KNAPP 1
News Mariners Could Strengthen Rotation With LHP Sco... (Dec '16) Dec '16 johnnyj 1
News Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus (Nov '16) Nov '16 Johnnyj 1
See all Los Angeles Dodgers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Dodgers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,399 • Total comments across all topics: 281,739,699

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC