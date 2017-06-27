Corey Seager, Justin Turner, Yasiel P...

Corey Seager, Justin Turner, Yasiel Puig out of Dodgers lineup

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: True Blue LA

Hamstring injuries have sidelined a trio of Dodgers recently, with Corey Seager , Justin Turner , and Yasiel Puig out of the starting lineup on Tuesday night against the Angels at Dodger Stadium. For Seager, this is his fourth game out since suffering a Grade 1 strain of his right hamstring.

Start the conversation, or Read more at True Blue LA.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Dodgers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dodgers claim Chris Heston & Mike Freeman off w... May '17 RealPharts 2
News Joe Davis replaces Vin Scully in Dodgers broadc... Apr '17 EyePhaart 2
News Dodgers sign outfielder Franklin Gutierrez Feb '17 SignPhartc 2
Bryce Harper and Clayton Kershaw (Jun '16) Jan '17 LARRY KNAPP 2
News Dodgers 2017 salary arbitration overview & date... Jan '17 LARRY KNAPP 1
News Mariners Could Strengthen Rotation With LHP Sco... (Dec '16) Dec '16 johnnyj 1
News Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus (Nov '16) Nov '16 Johnnyj 1
See all Los Angeles Dodgers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Dodgers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Super Bowl
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,179 • Total comments across all topics: 282,077,921

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC