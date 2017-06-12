Chisenhall homers, drives in 5 as Indians rout Dodgers 12-5
Pinch-hitter Lonnie Chisenhall connected for a three-run homer and had five RBIs as the Cleveland Indians salvaged the finale of a three-game series by beating the Los Angeles Dodgers 12-5 on Thursday. Chisenhall's 415-foot drive in fifth inning on the second pitch from Ross Stripling opened up a four-run lead for Josh Tomlin , who struggled after being staked to a 5-0 lead.
