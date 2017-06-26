Charlie Sheen owner of Ruth memorabilia up for auction
In this Oct. 19, 2016, file photo, actor Charlie Sheen reacts during the fifth inning of Game 4 of the National League baseball championship series between the Chicago Cubs and the Los Angeles Dodgers in Los Angeles. Sheen hasn't portrayed Babe Ruth in a film, but the actor was the owner of two of the most prized items of Ruth memorabilia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Dodgers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dodgers claim Chris Heston & Mike Freeman off w...
|May 27
|RealPharts
|2
|Joe Davis replaces Vin Scully in Dodgers broadc...
|Apr '17
|EyePhaart
|2
|Dodgers sign outfielder Franklin Gutierrez
|Feb '17
|SignPhartc
|2
|Bryce Harper and Clayton Kershaw (Jun '16)
|Jan '17
|LARRY KNAPP
|2
|Dodgers 2017 salary arbitration overview & date...
|Jan '17
|LARRY KNAPP
|1
|Mariners Could Strengthen Rotation With LHP Sco... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|johnnyj
|1
|Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Johnnyj
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Dodgers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC