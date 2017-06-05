Cardinals shake up coaching staff, DF...

Cardinals shake up coaching staff, DFA Peralta

St. Louis Cardinals' Stephen Piscotty, right, is chased back to third before being tagged out by Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes as Cardinals third base coach Chris Maloney, center, watches during the third inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 1, 2017, in St. Louis. ST. LOUIS - Cardinals general manager John Mozeliak has announced several changes aimed at shaking up a disappointing offense that has the team off to a disappointing start in the National League Central.

