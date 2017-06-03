Can Rockies keep pace with Diamondbacks and Dodgers in torrid NL West race?
That daunting fact has not escaped first-year Rockies manager Bud Black. He also is acutely aware that the pitching-rich Los Angeles Dodgers have long been the big dogs on the block, and he believes revitalized Arizona is the real deal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Dodgers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dodgers claim Chris Heston & Mike Freeman off w...
|May 27
|RealPharts
|2
|Joe Davis replaces Vin Scully in Dodgers broadc...
|Apr '17
|EyePhaart
|2
|Dodgers sign outfielder Franklin Gutierrez
|Feb '17
|SignPhartc
|2
|Bryce Harper and Clayton Kershaw (Jun '16)
|Jan '17
|LARRY KNAPP
|2
|Dodgers 2017 salary arbitration overview & date...
|Jan '17
|LARRY KNAPP
|1
|Mariners Could Strengthen Rotation With LHP Sco...
|Dec '16
|johnnyj
|1
|Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Johnnyj
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Dodgers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC