Calhoun, Verdugo lead Okla. City to 6-1 win over Iowa

Willie Calhoun hit a three-run home run in the fifth inning, and Alex Verdugo homered and had three hits as the Oklahoma City Dodgers topped the Iowa Cubs 6-1 on Thursday. The home run by Calhoun scored Scott Van Slyke and Kyle Farmer to give the Dodgers a 5-1 lead.

