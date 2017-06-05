Calhoun leads Okla. City to 4-3 win over Iowa
Willie Calhoun had two hits and scored two runs as the Oklahoma City Dodgers topped the Iowa Cubs 4-3 on Monday. Josh Ravin got Chris Dominguez to fly out with runners on first and second to end the game for his first save of the season.
