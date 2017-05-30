Brewers blow second straight 9th inni...

Brewers blow second straight 9th inning lead, lose to Dodgers, 10-8

Rich Hill struggled for the Dodgers and Matt Garza did the same for the Brewers , both exiting after just 4 innings, and Carlos Torres gave up 5 runs while blowing a save in the top of the 9th to truly earn the loss in what ended up being a 10-8 win for Los Angeles. Both teams got on the board in the first inning, with Adrian Gonzalez hitting an RBI double to drive in Corey Seager in the top half and the Brewers scoring two runs on an error by Enrique Hernandez and a wild pitch in the bottom half.

