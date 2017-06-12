Boston College Baseball's Donovan Cas...

Boston College Baseball's Donovan Casey Selected in the 20th Round by the Los Angeles Dodgers

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: BC Interruption

Rising-senior Donovan Casey became the first Boston College player selected in the 2017 MLB Draft on Wednesday afternoon when he was taken in the 20th Round, 610th overall, by the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Dodgers listed Casey as an outfielder, which may surprise some, as it was believed prior to the draft that he would go as a right-handed pitcher thanks in part to a fastball that routinely sat in the mid-nineties this season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BC Interruption.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Dodgers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dodgers claim Chris Heston & Mike Freeman off w... May 27 RealPharts 2
News Joe Davis replaces Vin Scully in Dodgers broadc... Apr '17 EyePhaart 2
News Dodgers sign outfielder Franklin Gutierrez Feb '17 SignPhartc 2
Bryce Harper and Clayton Kershaw (Jun '16) Jan '17 LARRY KNAPP 2
News Dodgers 2017 salary arbitration overview & date... Jan '17 LARRY KNAPP 1
News Mariners Could Strengthen Rotation With LHP Sco... (Dec '16) Dec '16 johnnyj 1
News Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus (Nov '16) Nov '16 Johnnyj 1
See all Los Angeles Dodgers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Dodgers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,653 • Total comments across all topics: 281,770,349

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC