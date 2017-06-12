Boston College Baseball's Donovan Casey Selected in the 20th Round by the Los Angeles Dodgers

Rising-senior Donovan Casey became the first Boston College player selected in the 2017 MLB Draft on Wednesday afternoon when he was taken in the 20th Round, 610th overall, by the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Dodgers listed Casey as an outfielder, which may surprise some, as it was believed prior to the draft that he would go as a right-handed pitcher thanks in part to a fastball that routinely sat in the mid-nineties this season.

