Before traveling the world, Dodgers took this young organist out to the ballgame
Forty-five years ago, Donna Parker spent three months of her summer as the Dodgers organist. It was the summer of 1972, and the Dodgers had just suffered a tough loss when the new Dodger Stadium organist broke into a Vincent Youman's celebratory "Hallelujah"? Amid this new Dodgers era of stars appearing out of nowhere - Charlie Culberson , Chris Taylor, Josh Fields - let us pause to celebrate the 45th anniversary of the Los Angeles franchise's greatest flash in the pan a er a pipes.
