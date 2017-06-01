Before traveling the world, Dodgers t...

Before traveling the world, Dodgers took this young organist out to the ballgame

Forty-five years ago, Donna Parker spent three months of her summer as the Dodgers organist. It was the summer of 1972, and the Dodgers had just suffered a tough loss when the new Dodger Stadium organist broke into a Vincent Youman's celebratory "Hallelujah"? Amid this new Dodgers era of stars appearing out of nowhere - Charlie Culberson , Chris Taylor, Josh Fields - let us pause to celebrate the 45th anniversary of the Los Angeles franchise's greatest flash in the pan a er a pipes.

