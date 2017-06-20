Baseball: Park Vista's James Marinan signs with Los Angeles Dodgers
Park Vista pitcher James Marinan is on the other side of the county, getting ready to start his professional career. The two-way high school star, who the Los Angeles Dodgers drafted with the 130th pick in the MLB Draft last week , has signed with the Dodgers for $825,000, as first reported by MLB.com's Jim Callis.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Dodgers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dodgers claim Chris Heston & Mike Freeman off w...
|May 27
|RealPharts
|2
|Joe Davis replaces Vin Scully in Dodgers broadc...
|Apr '17
|EyePhaart
|2
|Dodgers sign outfielder Franklin Gutierrez
|Feb '17
|SignPhartc
|2
|Bryce Harper and Clayton Kershaw (Jun '16)
|Jan '17
|LARRY KNAPP
|2
|Dodgers 2017 salary arbitration overview & date...
|Jan '17
|LARRY KNAPP
|1
|Mariners Could Strengthen Rotation With LHP Sco... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|johnnyj
|1
|Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Johnnyj
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Dodgers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC