Baseball: Park Vista's James Marinan signs with Los Angeles Dodgers

Park Vista pitcher James Marinan is on the other side of the county, getting ready to start his professional career. The two-way high school star, who the Los Angeles Dodgers drafted with the 130th pick in the MLB Draft last week , has signed with the Dodgers for $825,000, as first reported by MLB.com's Jim Callis.

