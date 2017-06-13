Baseball: Park Vista's James Marinan ...

Baseball: Park Vista's James Marinan selected by Los Angeles Dodgers in...

8 hrs ago Read more: Palm Beach Post

The most highly touted high school player in Palm Beach County's senior class is off the MLB Draft board. Park Vista's James Marinan pitches against Wellington at Park Vista on April 27. The Los Angeles Dodgers selected Park Vista pitcher/first baseman James Marinan with the 25th pick in the the fourth round of the MLB Draft on Tuesday afternoon.

