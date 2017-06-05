Baseball Capsules

Clayton Kershaw outdueled Stephen Strasburg with seven sharp innings, helping the Los Angeles Dodgers edge the Washington Nationals 2-1 on Wednesday. Kershaw allowed three hits and struck out nine in his first win since May 17. Pedro Baez got two outs before Kenley Jansen finished for his 10th save.

