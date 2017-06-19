A visit from Bryan Stow lifts the Gia...

A visit from Bryan Stow lifts the Giantsa spirits

Assault victim and San Francisco Giants fan Bryan Stow takes a group photowith students during a visit to Sunnyvale Middle School on Jan. 6. Stow wason hand that day, and at Columbia Middle School Jan. 13, to teach studentsabout living a bully-free life. The visit was coordinated by Pam Murdock,Sunnyvale School District's health and wellness programs liaison.Stow was brutally assaulted by two men at a Los Angeles Dodgers baseballgame on March 31, 2011.

