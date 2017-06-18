62 dead in central Portugal wildfires; many killed in cars

Yasiel Puig hit two of the Dodgers' four homers, powering Los Angeles to a 10-2 victory over the Reds on Saturday. Justin Thomas put together the best round of this year's U.S. Open on Saturday, but Brian Harman stole some of that thunder by taking the le Police investigators stand by a burnt car on the road between Castanheira de Pera and Figueiro dos Vinhos, central Portugal, Sunday, June 18 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDTN-TV Dayton.