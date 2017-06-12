6 Quakes named to California League A...

6 Quakes named to California League All-Star team

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: True Blue LA

The Dodgers ' Class-A affiliate in Rancho Cucamonga has one of its most impressive rosters in recent years in 2017, and on Tuesday was recognized with six players chosen to play for the South Division in the California League All-Star Game. Catcher Will Smith, the Dodgers' first-round supplemental pick in 2016, and outfielder Luke Raley were both elected to start for the South, while outfielder DJ Peters, first baseman Ibandel Isabel, and pitchers Dennis Santana and Caleb Ferguson were selected as reserves.

Start the conversation, or Read more at True Blue LA.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Dodgers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dodgers claim Chris Heston & Mike Freeman off w... May 27 RealPharts 2
News Joe Davis replaces Vin Scully in Dodgers broadc... Apr '17 EyePhaart 2
News Dodgers sign outfielder Franklin Gutierrez Feb '17 SignPhartc 2
Bryce Harper and Clayton Kershaw (Jun '16) Jan '17 LARRY KNAPP 2
News Dodgers 2017 salary arbitration overview & date... Jan '17 LARRY KNAPP 1
News Mariners Could Strengthen Rotation With LHP Sco... (Dec '16) Dec '16 johnnyj 1
News Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus (Nov '16) Nov '16 Johnnyj 1
See all Los Angeles Dodgers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Dodgers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Libya
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,911 • Total comments across all topics: 281,763,404

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC