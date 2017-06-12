6 Quakes named to California League All-Star team
The Dodgers ' Class-A affiliate in Rancho Cucamonga has one of its most impressive rosters in recent years in 2017, and on Tuesday was recognized with six players chosen to play for the South Division in the California League All-Star Game. Catcher Will Smith, the Dodgers' first-round supplemental pick in 2016, and outfielder Luke Raley were both elected to start for the South, while outfielder DJ Peters, first baseman Ibandel Isabel, and pitchers Dennis Santana and Caleb Ferguson were selected as reserves.
Start the conversation, or Read more at True Blue LA.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Dodgers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dodgers claim Chris Heston & Mike Freeman off w...
|May 27
|RealPharts
|2
|Joe Davis replaces Vin Scully in Dodgers broadc...
|Apr '17
|EyePhaart
|2
|Dodgers sign outfielder Franklin Gutierrez
|Feb '17
|SignPhartc
|2
|Bryce Harper and Clayton Kershaw (Jun '16)
|Jan '17
|LARRY KNAPP
|2
|Dodgers 2017 salary arbitration overview & date...
|Jan '17
|LARRY KNAPP
|1
|Mariners Could Strengthen Rotation With LHP Sco... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|johnnyj
|1
|Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Johnnyj
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Dodgers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC