6 Quakes named to California League All-Star team

The Dodgers ' Class-A affiliate in Rancho Cucamonga has one of its most impressive rosters in recent years in 2017, and on Tuesday was recognized with six players chosen to play for the South Division in the California League All-Star Game. Catcher Will Smith, the Dodgers' first-round supplemental pick in 2016, and outfielder Luke Raley were both elected to start for the South, while outfielder DJ Peters, first baseman Ibandel Isabel, and pitchers Dennis Santana and Caleb Ferguson were selected as reserves.

Start the conversation, or Read more at True Blue LA.