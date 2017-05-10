Wood strikes out 10, Dodgers blank Ro...

Wood strikes out 10, Dodgers blank Rockies

Read more: NewsOK.com

Alex Wood struck out 10 in six innings and drove in a run with a well-placed bunt on a squeeze play, leading the Los Angeles Dodgers past the Colorado Rockies 4-0 on Saturday night. Brett Eibner supplied additional offense with his first home run of the season and Austin Barnes and Justin Turner added RBI doubles for the Dodgers, who won their 100th game at Coors Field, the most by any visiting club.

