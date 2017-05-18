Wood extends scoreless run in Dodgers' 7-2 win over Marlins

Alex Wood pitched 7 1/3 scoreless innings for his third straight start without allowing a run, and Cody Bellinger, Chris Taylor and Brett Eibner homered to lead the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 7-2 victory over the Miami Marlins on Friday night in a game that saw benches empty in the ninth. Wood held the Marlins to six hits while walking two and striking out four.

