With Sean Manaea due to come off the disabled list in the next few days, A's open up a spot

ARLINGTON, Texas Faced with the need to get left-handed starter Sean Manaea back on the active roster in the next few days, the A's sent starter Jharel Cotton back down to Triple-A Nashville Thursday morning. Cotton, acquired in the trade for Josh Reddick and Rich Hill to the Dodgers on Aug. 1, made the jump to Oakland for the final month or so of the season and made the rotation again out of spring training.

