With resurgent Holland, Rockies winning closer lottery
The Rockies signed Greg Holland last offseason to a contract laden with performance bonuses , hoping the right-hander could regain his status as one of the game's top relievers after missing the entire 2016 season because of Tommy John surgery. The move has paid off so far.
