Will Smith paces Quakes Offense, Rincon walks off Bees
Will Smith went three for six with his fifth home run of the season in the Quakes extra innings loss Wednesday. Smith is now hitting .316/.421/.620 for the year, though his splits do skew in favor of the offensive friendly road parks.
