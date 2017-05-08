The Latest: Southern California hit b...

The Latest: Southern California hit by hail, gusty winds

Vallejo Times-Herald

The Latest on a spring storm in Southern California bringing gusty winds and dime-size hail stones : In San Diego, a game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres was postponed, in the first rainout at San Diego's Petco Park since 2015. The National Weather Service is warning of possible flooding in the Los Angeles area and says showers are expected to linger into Monday.

