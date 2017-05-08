Taylor hits grand slam in first, Dodgers pound Pirates 12-1
Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Jordy Mercer fields a ball hit for single by Los Angeles Dodgers' Joc Pederson during the third inning of a baseball game, Monday, May 8, 2017, in Los Angeles. Los Angeles Dodgers' Chris Taylor, left, is congratulated by Joc Pederson, second from center, and Cody Bellinger after hitting a grand slam during the first inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Monday, May 8, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Dodgers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Joe Davis replaces Vin Scully in Dodgers broadc...
|Apr '17
|EyePhaart
|2
|Dodgers sign outfielder Franklin Gutierrez
|Feb '17
|SignPhartc
|2
|Bryce Harper and Clayton Kershaw (Jun '16)
|Jan '17
|LARRY KNAPP
|2
|Dodgers 2017 salary arbitration overview & date...
|Jan '17
|LARRY KNAPP
|1
|Mariners Could Strengthen Rotation With LHP Sco...
|Dec '16
|johnnyj
|1
|Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus
|Nov '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Is the Trump brand ruined? (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|SoonerMike
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Dodgers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC