Seager leads NL shortstops on All-Star ballot
The day the Dodgers learned Corey Seager was atop the National League All-Star voting at shortstop was also a day of R-and-R for the youngster. -- around 20,000 votes ahead of the Cubs' Addison Russell -- was out of the Dodgers' lineup Tuesday, with Enrique Hernandez getting the start vs. the Cardinals.
Los Angeles Dodgers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dodgers claim Chris Heston & Mike Freeman off w...
|May 27
|RealPharts
|2
|Joe Davis replaces Vin Scully in Dodgers broadc...
|Apr '17
|EyePhaart
|2
|Dodgers sign outfielder Franklin Gutierrez
|Feb '17
|SignPhartc
|2
|Bryce Harper and Clayton Kershaw (Jun '16)
|Jan '17
|LARRY KNAPP
|2
|Dodgers 2017 salary arbitration overview & date...
|Jan '17
|LARRY KNAPP
|1
|Mariners Could Strengthen Rotation With LHP Sco...
|Dec '16
|johnnyj
|1
|Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Johnnyj
|1
