San Francisco Giants Pile on the Runs on Mother's Day
The San Francisco Giants have now won four of five and seem to be building some momentum as they defeated the Cincinnati Reds on Mother's Day 8-3. The series win against the Reds is good for the Giants as they will welcome the rival Los Angeles Dodgers to AT&T Park on Monday.
