Ryu earns 1st career save in Dodgers' 7-3 win over Cardinals

Hyun-Jin Ryu made his first major league relief appearance for the Los Angeles Dodgers, tossing four scoreless innings to earn his first career save. Taking the career starter out of his comfort zone required careful deliberation among the front office, doctors and Ryu, who admittedly wasn't thrilled at the idea.

