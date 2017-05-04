Rookie Bellinger homers twice, Dodgers beat Padres 8-2
Rookie Cody Bellinger homered twice and drove in four runs, and Kenta Maeda and five relievers combined on a four-hitter to lead the Los Angeles Dodgers to an 8-2 victory against the San Diego Padres on Friday night. Bellinger has four homers in 10 games.
