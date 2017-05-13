Rockies whiff through a second straig...

Rockies whiff through a second straight loss. And Dodgers are making a move in the NL West.

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Tyler Anderson delivers to Los Angeles Dodgers' Chris Taylor in the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, May 13, 2017, in Denver, Carlos Gonzalez threw his hands in the air, not in a "yes!" kind of celebration, but a "c'mon" shrug of exasperation. His line drive off Dodgers left-hander Alex Wood in the sixth inning Saturday left a smoke trail, a 107.5 mph bolt off the bat.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Dodgers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Joe Davis replaces Vin Scully in Dodgers broadc... Apr '17 EyePhaart 2
News Dodgers sign outfielder Franklin Gutierrez Feb '17 SignPhartc 2
Bryce Harper and Clayton Kershaw (Jun '16) Jan '17 LARRY KNAPP 2
News Dodgers 2017 salary arbitration overview & date... Jan '17 LARRY KNAPP 1
News Mariners Could Strengthen Rotation With LHP Sco... Dec '16 johnnyj 1
News Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus Nov '16 Johnnyj 1
News Is the Trump brand ruined? (Oct '16) Oct '16 SoonerMike 1
See all Los Angeles Dodgers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Dodgers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,075 • Total comments across all topics: 281,009,014

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC