Rob Segedin to miss 4-6 weeks after wrist surgery
Dodgers corner man Rob Segedin will have surgery next Wednesday to remove bone spurs from his right wrist, and is expected to miss four to six weeks, the team announced on Friday. Segedin has been sidelined since April 19 with turf toe, and was rehabbing at the Dodgers facility Camelback Ranch in Arizona.
