Reds ride extra-base barrage to 14-2 romp over Giants
San Francisco Giants second baseman Joe Panik drops a ball hit by Los Angeles Dodgers' Yasiel Puig during the sixth inning of a baseball game Wednesday Cincinnati Reds catcher Devin Mesoraco took the next step toward normal Wednesday, hitting his first home run of the season and his first since September 23, 2014, his last full healthy season. Kivlehan had four hits on the night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Dodgers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Joe Davis replaces Vin Scully in Dodgers broadc...
|Apr '17
|EyePhaart
|2
|Dodgers sign outfielder Franklin Gutierrez
|Feb '17
|SignPhartc
|2
|Bryce Harper and Clayton Kershaw (Jun '16)
|Jan '17
|LARRY KNAPP
|2
|Dodgers 2017 salary arbitration overview & date...
|Jan '17
|LARRY KNAPP
|1
|Mariners Could Strengthen Rotation With LHP Sco...
|Dec '16
|johnnyj
|1
|Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus
|Nov '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Is the Trump brand ruined? (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|SoonerMike
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Dodgers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC