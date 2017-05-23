Puig hosts charity poker tournament a...

Puig hosts charity poker tournament at stadium

Read more: Los Angeles Dodgers

Yasiel Puig and several of his teammates spent a rare off-day in the Dodgers' 162-game schedule Monday giving back to the community for the inaugural Wild Horse Poker Tournament at Dodger Stadium. The sold out Texas Hold'em tournament, hosted by Puig in the ballpark's Stadium Club, benefited the outfielder's Wild Horse Foundation and drew a number of current Dodgers players -- including Clayton Kershaw , Adrian Gonzalez , Kenley Jansen , Justin Turner , Logan Forsythe , Chase Utley and Brandon McCarthy -- as well as some former players who once wore Dodger blue, including Don Newcombe, Orel Hershiser, Manny Mota, Jerry Hairston and Paul Lo Duca.

