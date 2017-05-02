Puig, Bellinger Power Dodgers To 13-5 Victory Over Giants
Yasiel Puig drove in four runs with two singles and rookie Cody Bellinger added three more with a bases-clearing triple as the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied to defeat the San Francisco Giants 13-5 on Tuesday night. Justin Turner and Franklin Gutierrez each added two RBIs, helping the Dodgers overcome an early 4-0 deficit by scoring six runs in the second inning, four in the fourth and three more in the sixth.
