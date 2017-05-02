Puig, Bellinger Power Dodgers To 13-5...

Puig, Bellinger Power Dodgers To 13-5 Victory Over Giants

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: CBS Local

Yasiel Puig drove in four runs with two singles and rookie Cody Bellinger added three more with a bases-clearing triple as the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied to defeat the San Francisco Giants 13-5 on Tuesday night. Justin Turner and Franklin Gutierrez each added two RBIs, helping the Dodgers overcome an early 4-0 deficit by scoring six runs in the second inning, four in the fourth and three more in the sixth.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Dodgers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Joe Davis replaces Vin Scully in Dodgers broadc... Apr 4 EyePhaart 2
News Dodgers sign outfielder Franklin Gutierrez Feb '17 SignPhartc 2
Bryce Harper and Clayton Kershaw (Jun '16) Jan '17 LARRY KNAPP 2
News Dodgers 2017 salary arbitration overview & date... Jan '17 LARRY KNAPP 1
News Mariners Could Strengthen Rotation With LHP Sco... Dec '16 johnnyj 1
News Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus Nov '16 Johnnyj 1
News Is the Trump brand ruined? (Oct '16) Oct '16 SoonerMike 1
See all Los Angeles Dodgers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Dodgers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,908 • Total comments across all topics: 280,751,399

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC