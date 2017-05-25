Professional Baseball: Culberson belt...

Professional Baseball: Culberson belts three-run homer in OKC Dodgers victory

Read more: Calhoun Times

Bobby Wilson hit a go-ahead grand slam in the eighth inning in a game that saw the Oklahoma City Dodgers and Albuquerque Isotopes trade the lead three times in the late innings, as the Dodgers won, 8-6, Tuesday night at Isotopes Park.

