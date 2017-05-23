Pederson leaves game after frightenin...

Pederson leaves game after frightening collision with Puig

7 hrs ago Read more: Powhatan Today

Los Angeles Dodgers left fielder Cody Bellinger, left, lands on top of center fielder Joc Pederson as he makes a catch on a ball hit by St. Louis Cardinals' Matt Carpenter during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, May 23, 2017, in Los Angeles. Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Yasiel Puig, right, makes a catch on a ball hit by St. Louis Cardinals' Yadier Molina before colliding with center fielder Joc Pederson during the 10th inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, May 23, 2017, in Los Angeles.

