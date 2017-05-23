Pederson leaves game after frightenin...

Pederson leaves game after frightening collision with Puig

18 hrs ago Read more: Washington Times

Dodgers outfielder Joc Pederson left a game against the St. Louis Cardinals after a frightening collision with Yasiel Puig on the warning track Tuesday night. Just before crashing into Pederson , Puig sprinted from right field to right-center and caught Yadier Molina's long flyball to end the 10th inning.

