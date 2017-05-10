News Rockies' Senzatela gets emotional win year after mom's death
Colorado's Antonio Senzatela emphatically pointed to the sky as he closed out the fifth inning on Sunday. Pat Valaika homered twice and drove in four runs, Senzatela got the win and the Rockies beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 9-6.
