MLB warns Dodgers after Gonzalez interacted with Otani last fall
Major League Baseball has issued the Los Angeles Dodgers a serious warning after slugger Adrian Gonzalez gave pitcher Shohei Otani a signed jersey last fall, a source said Thursday. Under the rules of the posting system, the MLB strictly prohibits its teams from directly or indirectly contacting players who have yet to reach free agency before obtaining permission to negotiate with them.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Dodgers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Joe Davis replaces Vin Scully in Dodgers broadc...
|Apr 4
|EyePhaart
|2
|Dodgers sign outfielder Franklin Gutierrez
|Feb '17
|SignPhartc
|2
|Bryce Harper and Clayton Kershaw (Jun '16)
|Jan '17
|LARRY KNAPP
|2
|Dodgers 2017 salary arbitration overview & date...
|Jan '17
|LARRY KNAPP
|1
|Mariners Could Strengthen Rotation With LHP Sco...
|Dec '16
|johnnyj
|1
|Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus
|Nov '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Is the Trump brand ruined? (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|SoonerMike
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Dodgers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC