MLB warns Dodgers after Gonzalez interacted with Otani last fall

Major League Baseball has issued the Los Angeles Dodgers a serious warning after slugger Adrian Gonzalez gave pitcher Shohei Otani a signed jersey last fall, a source said Thursday. Under the rules of the posting system, the MLB strictly prohibits its teams from directly or indirectly contacting players who have yet to reach free agency before obtaining permission to negotiate with them.

