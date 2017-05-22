McCarthy, Gonzalez lead Dodgers over ...

McCarthy, Gonzalez lead Dodgers over Marlins 6-3

Brandon McCarthy retired his first 14 batters and allowed one run over six innings, leading the Los Angeles Dodgers over the Miami Marlins 6-3 Sunday. Adrian Gonzalez had three RBIs and his first three-hit game of the season for the Dodgers , who won three of four against Miami to open 10-game homestand.

