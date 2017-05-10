Maeda pitches into 9th; Dodgers finis...

Maeda pitches into 9th; Dodgers finish sweep of Pirates, 5-2

17 hrs ago Read more: Washington Times

Kenta Maeda pitched into the ninth inning, Cody Bellinger homered and made a tumbling catch in left field and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-2 on Wednesday night to complete a three-game sweep. Maeda got within two outs of his first career complete game.

