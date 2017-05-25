Los Angeles Dodgers' Joc Pederson Out After Collision With Yasiel Puig
Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Joc Pederson missed Wednesday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals after a rough collision in the outfield with teammate Yasiel Puig on Tuesday. The Los Angeles Dodgers nearly lost two key members of their outfield after Joc Pederson and Yasiel Puig collided during Tuesday night's game against the St. Louis Cardinals.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Call to the Pen.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Dodgers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Joe Davis replaces Vin Scully in Dodgers broadc...
|Apr '17
|EyePhaart
|2
|Dodgers sign outfielder Franklin Gutierrez
|Feb '17
|SignPhartc
|2
|Bryce Harper and Clayton Kershaw (Jun '16)
|Jan '17
|LARRY KNAPP
|2
|Dodgers 2017 salary arbitration overview & date...
|Jan '17
|LARRY KNAPP
|1
|Mariners Could Strengthen Rotation With LHP Sco...
|Dec '16
|johnnyj
|1
|Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Is the Trump brand ruined? (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|SoonerMike
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Dodgers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC