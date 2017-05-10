KTLA to televise Dodgers-Marlins May 21 game

There will be one more Dodgers game on over-the-air television, as KTLA added the club's May 21 game against the Marlins , the network announced on Friday. The Sunday, May 21 game against the Marlins is a 1:10 p.m. PT start, and KTLA will also carry the Access SportsNet: Dodgers pregame show at 12:30.

