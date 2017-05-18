Kershaw dominates as Dodgers avoid sw...

Kershaw dominates as Dodgers avoid sweep, Collins leads Tigers

13 hrs ago

Clayton Kershaw helped the Los Angeles Dodgers avoid a sweep in San Francisco, while Tyler Collins broke out of a slump in MLB. Kershaw allowed no runs on just three hits in seven innings as the Dodgers beat the San Francisco Giants 6-1 to avoid being swept at AT&T Park on Wednesday.

