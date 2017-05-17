Kershaw, Cueto clash in finale on MLB.TV

Kershaw, Cueto clash in finale on MLB.TV

Three-time Cy Young Award winner Clayton Kershaw looks to continue his dominance over the division rival Giants as the Dodgers try to secure the series finale in San Francisco this afternoon, Kershaw has faced the Giants twice already this season, tossing seven innings of one-run ball in a win against them on April 25 and allowing four runs in six frames in a loss versus San Francisco on May 1. Though Kershaw lost to the Giants his last time facing them, he has put up remarkable numbers against the Dodgers' National League West foe throughout his career. The southpaw is 19-9 with a 1.66 ERA in 38 games when matched up against San Francisco, while compiling 290 strikeouts in 276 1/3 innings.

